RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bank teller faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing customer account information.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Davia Delores Lockley, 26, participated in a scheme to defraud banks and bank customers while employed as a teller at the Raleigh branch of an area bank.

“Financial institutions and their customers count on the integrity of bank employees,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “This defendant used her position of trust to steal customers’ personal financial information as part of a scheme to defraud people of their hard-earned money.”

Court documents said bank employees were recruited by conspirators to identify customer accounts that contained significant funds and lacked a customer photo on file. Those bank employees would then access the customers’ information on the bank’s internal systems.

According to Easley’s office, that information, including account numbers and personal identifiers, was sent to other conspirators using cell phones or handwritten notes.

In addition, so-called runners were recruited to go to banks and credit unions in order to withdraw funds from victim accounts. Conspirators were able to get fake drivers licenses that featured the victims’ personal identifiers and the runners’ picture.

Court documents claim stolen money was split amongst conspirators.

Between January 2021 and June 2021, prosecutors say Lockley compromised the accounts of at least six bank customers. She pleaded guilty to one count of access device fraud.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after Chief United States District Judge Richard E. Myers II accepted the plea. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Raleigh Police Department are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Toby Lathan is prosecuting the cases.