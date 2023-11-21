MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cornelius flooring company is being sued by N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein for allegedly defrauding North Carolinians.

Stein announced the lawsuit against Flowers Flooring on Monday, Nov. 20, and said the company has been reportedly accepting payment for materials that were never delivered and for floor installations that were not started or completed.

The Department of Justice has received more than 80 complaints against Flowers Flooring for their allegedly unlawful practices, Stein said.

“People work hard for their money, and home renovations are expensive,” said AG Stein said in a released statement. “I’m taking Flowers Flooring to court for failing to deliver on its promises so they can’t take advantage of any more North Carolinians.”

Flowers Flooring sells and advertises flooring materials and installations in the Charlotte and Winston-Salem areas.

The company allegedly started deceiving its customers by telling them that the product they wanted was backordered by suppliers, but required customers to pay deposits in advance. After this, Flowers Flooring promised installations by a certain date but failed to deliver or install the product while also failing to provide refunds for their failed promises, AG Stein explained.

Stein said his office is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief, restitution for consumers, civil penalties, and other monetary penalties.

If you believe you or someone you know has been treated unlawfully by Flowers Flooring, you’re asked to file a consumer complaint at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint or call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.