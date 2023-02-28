FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A high school assistant principal was arrested Friday and charged with driving while impaired in Apex.

Lindsay Kristin Anderson, 41, of Apex, was stopped by a trooper with the N.C. State Highway Patrol on Friday, according to Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification.

On Monday, a statement from Willow Spring’s school principal Wade Martin was sent to school families to address the incident.

“We have learned that over the weekend, one of our assistant principals, Lindsay Anderson, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired,” Martin said. “While privacy laws prevent me from providing much information about the situation, I can share with you that the incident under investigation did not involve any of our students and it did not occur at our school.”

Martin further told families that Anderson has been suspended from her role as assistant principal pending the investigation.