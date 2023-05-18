FORT FISHER, N.C. (WGHP) — Happy birthday!

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is celebrating the birthdays of a trio of otter pups.

Stella, Mae and Selene are turning one. They were born on May 21, 2022, during a storm, and the aquarium is celebrating them in otter style.

Visitors with advanced tickets can enjoy a Wild Ones celebration at the Otters on the Edge habitat on Sunday at 11:30 a.m., according to a statement released by the NCAFF.

“Visitors, staff, and volunteers have really come to love Stella, Mae and Selene and the heightened interest is a unique opportunity to tell their story. Asian small-clawed otters are a vulnerable species in their native habitats and small individual actions by all of us can help save them,” said Shannon Anderson, NCAFF lead otter keeper.