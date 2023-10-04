(NEXSTAR) — Are you smarter than a North Carolina fifth-grader taking their end-of-grade math test? As another new school year is underway, it’s never a bad idea to know what the kids are learning — or how hard the lessons are.

The following questions were taken from the January 2019 Grade 5 Mathematics test, which can be found at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Testing Documents section.

And while the term “easy” is subjective, these are five math problems that don’t require graphing and don’t incorporate geometry. Use your cursor or finger to highlight and reveal the answers. Calculators allowed. Pencils up!

Question 1: Jeremy reads 3 books each week. How many books will Jeremy read in 5 weeks?

Answer choices: A. 15, B. 12, C. 8 or D. 2

Correct answer: A. 15 .



Question 2: What fraction of the circle is shaded?

Correct answer: 3/4 .



Question 3: Regina has 3 bags of marbles. There are 25 marbles in each bag. She wants to put an equal number of marbles into 5 bags. Which expression would show how many marbles can go in each bag?

Answer choices: A. 3 ÷ 25 x 5; B. (25 x 3) ÷ 5; C. (25 ÷ 3) x 5; or D. 3 x 25 x 5.

Correct answer: B. (25 x 3) ÷ 5 .



Question 4: The height of a boy, from age 3 to age 8, is shown on the line graph. How many inches did the boy grow between 5 and 8 years of age?

Answer choices: A. 8 inches, B. 9 inches, C. 10 inches, or D. 11 inches.

Correct answer: B. 9 inches .



Question 5: How many feet are in 2,241 inches? (Note: 1 foot = 12 inches).

Answer choices: A. 62.25 feet; B. 186.75 feet; C. 189.25 feet; or D. 747.00 feet.

Correct answer: B. 186.75 feet .

Congrats! You did it.

You can find more sample end-of-grade (and end of course) tests at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.