AUGUSTA, Ga. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Minlin Ou, a Shelby resident, is the only 9-year-old competing on the national level.

Queen City News reporter John Le brought us her story early last month as she was preparing for the ‘National Drive, Chip, and Putt’ competition.

Ou’s hard work paid off Sunday at Augusta National in Georgia as she took home 2nd place in her age group. Her scores for driving and putting were toward the top of the competition.