CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun.

At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.

When they got to the scene, they said they found 19-year-old Kasai Tyvon Moss-Holloway, of Durham, with a stolen handgun and a car stolen from Battleboro.

Moss-Holloway is charged with:

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Resisting officers

Attempted breaking and entering into a vehicle

He was taken to the Orange County Detention Center and held under a $1,500 bond.

Police remind the community to always lock their cars and to keep guns and other valuables out of your cars.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515 their website.