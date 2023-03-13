DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12-year-old girl’s injuries have been upgraded to non-life threatening after she was shot Sunday afternoon, Durham police said Monday morning.

On Sunday shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 200 W. Enterprise St. near the intersection of South Street.

The call was later upgraded to a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of South Street based on witness statements, police said. Officers responded to the hospital and to the 1100 block of South Street.

Police said the girl ran to the vacant lot across from the 1110 block of South Street after she was shot near South and Enterprise streets.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.