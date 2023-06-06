CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Faith Granwehr, of Charlotte, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $5 million lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Granwehr bought her winning $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket from the Harris Teeter on South Boulevard in Charlotte.

When Granwehr arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday, she could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million.

She chose the lump sum of $3 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $2,137,509.

