FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina middle school was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun Thursday morning, Wake County Schools said in a statement.

“At 7:59 this morning during arrival, a student who was inside a classroom discharged a weapon at the classroom window,” the statement said, in part.

As school officials describe, a teacher heard the gunshot and immediately entered the classroom and saw a student holding the gun.

“The teacher encouraged the student to give her the weapon. There were several students in the classroom at this time. No one was hurt,” the statement further explained.

It was the one of the school’s assistant principals who entered the classroom and obtained and unloaded the weapon, according to the school district. The student was then “detained and secured.”

In a statement from the Mayor of Fuquay-Varina, Blake Massengill, he said the incident shook the community.

“Thankfully, our students and teachers are safe, which is primarily due to extensive training and the swift response of all involved,” Massengill said. “Today that training served everyone well.”

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat directed at any students or staff in the gun incident.

At 8:03 a.m., When police received a call about the incident at 8:03 a.m., a student resource officer was already there and responded with officers to find that the juvenile had brought a firearm to school and discharged it in a classroom.

Police and the sheriff’s office confirmed there were no injuries to students, staff, or officers.

The school was placed on lockdown for a short period of time until students could be safely released to arriving parents, the sheriff’s office said.

Police have the gun and the student has been detained, according to Wake County Public Schools officials.

The sheriff’s office said it appears to be isolated, but it is investigating the incident along with the Wake County Public School System.

Crime scene tape was being taken down at the school at about 12:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said it will release an additional update as further details become available.

Officials said all after-school activities are canceled for Thursday.