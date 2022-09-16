CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were detained, and no injuries were reported after an officer-involved shooting Thursday in northwest Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The incident happened on Sept. 15, around 5 p.m., in the 1300 block of Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road.

Officers say they attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, and the driver fled the car with a gun in his hand.

Police pursued him on foot and, after perceiving the suspect as a lethal threat, fired their weapons at the man; no shots hit the man, and no officers were injured.

After the shots were fired, the suspect surrendered. Police additionally took the other three people in the vehicle into custody.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver fled the vehicle armed with a firearm in hand. Multiple officers perceived an imminent threat and discharged their service weapons. The suspect was not struck and there were no injuries to the officers or the suspect. (2/4) — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 15, 2022

Three officers were placed on administrative leave, and multiple firearms were recovered.