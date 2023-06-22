RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced no charges will be filed for the five officers involved in an in-custody death.

Darryl Tyree Williams died in custody of the Raleigh Police Department on Jan. 17 in what the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner classified as a homicide. The report said his cause of death was sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of cocaine intoxication, physical exertion, conducted energy weapon use and physical restraint.

“Having reviewed the circumstances surrounding the use of force by Raleigh Police Department officers, including the deployment of conductive energy weapons (tasers), it has been concluded that the officers’ actions were not a violation of the law as set forth in North Carolina General Statute 15A-401 which allows a law enforcement officer to use force to take into custody an individual attempting to elude arrest, or to defend himself or another from the use of physical force by an individual he is attempting to take into custody,” Freeman said in a release.

A historic church in Wallace came alive Wednesday with the outrage of people from two communities, grieving the loss of their own.

“It was reckless disregard for human life and safety,” said Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump.

He joined members of Emancipate NC as they gathered together to call for justice in the cases of Darryl Williams and James Lanier.

“It is sickening that still right now, right now, we have to stand here and console black mothers, ” said Dawn Blagrove, the Executive Director of Emancipate NC.

“The officers who tased who said they didn’t hear him say that … They didn’t hear him say that this really became an issue about, well, I can’t prove they heard him,” said Crump.

CBS17 spoke with Williams’ mother, Sonya.

“I was upset. I was disappointed. I was angry, you know, because I feel like my son needs to get justice. and I’m still angry. I’m still upset,” she said. “We’re going to keep fighting.”

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman stands by her decision not to file charges.

“We looked very closely at each of the separate instances of the Taser being deployed. And after each of those, Mr. Williams again was given opportunity and specific directions and continued to try and elude arrest, including at one point throwing two of the officers to the ground,” she explained. “Law enforcement in North Carolina under state law is allowed to use force in taking someone into custody who they believe has committed a criminal offense or to try and protect themselves from the use of force.”

She told CBS17 there was nothing criminal about this tragic situation.

“We try to be very deliberate in reaching these decisions. We put the SBI through the paces and making sure they’re collecting all of the information,” said Freeman.

Crump and Blagrove said they are in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice to review the Raleigh Police Department’s practices.

The investigation into the officers found there were four taser deployments that made contact with Williams. Freeman said only two of those instances had the potential to achieve neuromuscular incapacitation where the muscles temporarily contract and there is some loss of volitional muscle control. Three of these contacts were directly on the body.

While police were attempting to take Williams into custody, he can be heard on bodycam telling them he had heart problems. Freeman’s office said there was no way to determine if the officers heard him.

While Freeman is tasked with determining whether a crime was committed, it is up to RPD to determine if any departmental policies were violated. CBS 17 has reached out to the department for an update on whether any policies were violated.

“Likewise, the decision to not pursue criminal charges against these officers does not prevent the

review, and potential revision, of police practices in how law enforcement interacts with our

community,” said Freeman.

The DA said the totality of the circumstances in this case made a prosecution unsustainable and she has asked that the case be closed.

Body camera, dash camera and business surveillance video showed officers patrolling businesses along Rock Quarry Road on Jan. 17. Police body cameras showed police approach another car before moving on to Williams’ vehicle. When the passenger opens their door, he is holding what appears to be open container. A preliminary report from police noted officers saw an open container of alcohol and marijuana.

Officers are then heard asking them both to step out of the car. An officer checking Williams’ pocket sees a folded-up dollar bill containing what they believed to be cocaine. The officer then attempts to take Williams into custody.

Police body cameras showed Williams begin to pull away and struggle. Footage showed Williams was hit with a taser prongs as he was running away. After another struggle with several officers, surveillance from a businesses captures him taking off again, then falling face first.