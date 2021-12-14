No charges filed in Charlotte homicide later classified as justified

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Tuesday that there are no charges in a homicide that occurred in southeast Charlotte in which a man was shot and killed.

According to CMPD, the homicide involving 48-year-old Detreye Kenjuan Walker was deemed a justified homicide.

The deadly shooting occurred shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 in the 6600 block of Lawyers Road.

The victim and the suspect were known to each other.

No details were immediately given as to why the homicide was considered justified by investigators.