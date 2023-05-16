GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Batter up.

Next Level Training Center, located at 1750 Wimbledon Dr. in Greenville, has been around for a couple of years now and has seen numerous athletes come train to perfect their craft.

The center has private baseball and softball classes, clinics, camps and a fitness center. There are 12 batting cages, areas to practice infield and pitching mounds. The center has had athletes who trained for the college level and even Major League Baseball.

In the interview, co-owner Trent Britt spoke about how they train athletes, the center’s goal for those who come in for training and hopes for the center’s future.

