MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s not exactly a penny for your thoughts, but one business in Morehead City won’t forget having a shark named after it.

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization that tracks sharks to study their lifestyle and where they live in the oceans. Recently, OCEARCH tagged and released a white shark during one of its expeditions. It posted on social media a contest to name the shark.

After all the ideas came in, the organization named the shark “Penny” for the Salty Penny Canvas in Morehead City. The Facebook post reads, “The local Penny family has helped our crew with custom marine canvas projects when we need it most out on the MV OCEARCH.”

OCEARCH officials said they’ve already received a ping from Penny on their Shark Tracker website. Click here to see where she is and to follow other sharks that are being tracked.