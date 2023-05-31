GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A New York man was sentenced on Wednesday to 720 months in prison after pleading guilty to multiple offenses committed in North Carolina, according to a United States Department of Justice news release.

According to court records, Joshua Timothy Miller, 33, of Rochester, New York, went to North Carolina twice and engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

He first went in December 2021 and again in February 2022.

Miller also recorded videos of the minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct while communicating via video chat.

At the time of the offenses, Miller was a registered sex offender in New York. In 2007 in Monroe County, New York, Miller was convicted of three counts of first-degree sexual abuse: sexual contact with an individual less than eleven years old and four counts of first-degree attempted sexual act.

For these crimes, Miller was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Miller was sentenced on Wednesday to 60 years in prison.

In addition to prison time, Miller was ordered to serve a lifetime term of supervised release and to pay special assessments totaling $1,500.

He pleaded guilty to:

possession of child pornography

traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity

committing a felony offense involving a minor while required to register as a sex offender

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with help from a local law enforcement agency and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Lindsey Freeman and Eric Iverson.