CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police released a new video of the missing Cornelius girl, Madalina Cojocari, on Sunday morning.

Sunday marked six months since she was last seen getting off her school bus.

“Madalina should be getting ready to enjoy the warm summer months of being at the beach and swimming,” the department tweeted.

The department, SBI, and FBI continue their search for the missing girl. They’re asking the public to continue sharing her story and pictures on social media.

Officials urge anyone with information to call detectives at (704) 892-7773.