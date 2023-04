CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News has obtained a new report that sheds more light on what happened following Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance.

An incident report provided by Cornelius Police reveals law enforcement officers were called to the Cojocari home on Nov. 30, 2022, in reference to a “small fire burning between this address and the car wash.”

On Tuesday, Cornelius Police Chief David Baucom confirmed police had been called to the home in reference to Diana Cojocari, Madalina’s mother, burning furniture in the backyard.

Nov. 30, 2022, is nine days after the 12-year-old was last seen getting off her school bus and 15 days before Diana reported her daughter’s disappearance to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School.

“Everybody misses her a lot, and she deserves everything,” said Madalina’s classmate Yukari Hernandes at a Tuesday gathering for Madalina’s 12th birthday.

Following Madalina’s birthday, community members left flowers, gifts, and cards on the Cojocari porch. Though most neighbors did not want to appear on camera, several told Queen City News they had personally witnessed smoke coming from the Cojocari backyard on several occasions.

“Our hope is that the public will continue to share Madalina’s story and pictures as we continue to investigate this case,” said Chief Baucom.

While investigators have not said whether the backyard fires have anything to do with Madalina’s disappearance, they have said they believe someone has more information about what happened to her.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

On Friday, further information was released on Diana Cojocari. Authorities have charged her with another crime. According to online court records, the mother is now facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Diana Cojocari issued a new charge of possession of a controlled substance at the jail (Mecklenburg County Detention Center)

On December 28, 2022, Diana Cojocari was charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child after Madalina went missing. She is due back in court Friday regarding the new charge.

Check back for updates throughout the day.