GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new business now open in Greenville hopes to be music to customers’ ears.

A new vinyl store, Alleycat Records, has just recently opened. Owner David Brown is ready to showcase all types of music to the Greenville community. With so many options on display along with merchandise of all kinds, Brown said guests can basically find anything they want.

Along with the records/CDs, Alleycat Records also offers T-shirts for bands such as The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, KISS, Led Zeppelin and others. They also sell coffee mugs, posters and action figures.

In the interview, Brown also goes into detail about what inspired the team to open the business, what kind of music they have for customers and much more.