CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cornelius Police released a new photo of a missing 11-year-old girl on Tuesday.

It has been 85 days since Madalina was last seen getting off her school bus on November 21, 2022. It has been 61 days since Cornelius PD learned on December 15, 2022, Madalina was missing.

If you have information that could help #FindMadalina, please call CPD at 704-892-7773. pic.twitter.com/8toQgBsgcS — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) February 14, 2023

Also, authorities also conducted another search of Madalina Cojocari’s house the same day. Neighbors told Queen City News that they saw several investigators and a police dog on the property.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools video last caught Cojocari on Nov. 21, 2022, exiting her school bus. It’s been 85 days since she was last seen. The girls parents, Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter are in jail for failure to report a missing child.

Cornelius Police learned of Cojocari’s disappearance on Dec. 15, 2022.

Authorities are asking the public for help in finding the girl. They’re asking people to call 704-892-7773 for tips.

Cornelius Police, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are working on many leads to bringing Madalina Cojocari home.