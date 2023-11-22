RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pack up your suitcase and travel back in time to the 1940’s.

The Hallmark Channel’s “A Biltmore Christmas” premieres this week and its got all the holiday feels.

“It’s black and white, it’s modern. It’s a beautiful romance. It’s time travel,” said actress Bethany Joy Lenz.

The film tells the story of a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to remake a beloved holiday classic originally filmed in 1947. When the studio head isn’t satisfied with the ending, he sends her on a trip to the historic Biltmore House near Asheville.

With the help of an hourglass, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set and becomes close with one of the stars.

The film stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.

“People who love the Hallmark classics are going to love this movie,” said Polaha. “We got to film here on the estate and really utilized places and areas and rooms that I don’t think anyone’s really seen before.”

The movie stays true to essence of the Biltmore Estate.

The cast and crew filmed at the home in January.

Chase Pickering is a fifth-generation family owner.

He says you can expect lots of Biltmore traditions featured in the movie.

“When the Biltmore house opened in 1895, the tradition was that every employee’s child got a present and it is a tradition that our family continues today with all of our families, now 2,300 employees here at Biltmore Estate and we all did our gift giving ceremony last week and that is actually a scene in this movie,” said Pickering.

Polaha and Lenz encouraged everyone to see the movie.

“It’s not just escapism and it really is a grounded sense of joy, especially for the holidays, hope and this film really checks that box,” said Polaha.

“A Biltmore Christmas” premieres Sunday on the Hallmark Channel.