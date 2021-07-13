New Black Lives Matter mural defaced in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP/WAVY) — A Black Lives Matter mural drawn in honor of Andrew Brown Jr., a North Carolina man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies, was damaged one day after it was unveiled.

News outlets report a Facebook video posted Sunday showed that skid marks were left on the mural in Elizabeth City. The mural was unveiled Saturday.

Artist Michael Little painted the mural in honor of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputy on April 21. Authorities were attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants at the home on Perry Street when Brown drove his vehicle away. He was fatally shot as the car was moving.

Elizabeth City police say they are investigating the damage to the mural and have reviewed surveillance video.

Councilman Darius Horton posted images of a truck on Monday he believes is responsible.

Suspect vehicle in Black Lives Matter mural vandalism. (Photo courtesy: Elizabeth City Councilman Darius Horton)

Black Lives Matter mural vandalism. (Photo courtesy: Elizabeth City Councilman Darius Horton)

Elizabeth City police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WAVY News.