RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – In celebration of 106 years, Salisbury will host the Cheerwine Festival this Saturday.

The highlight this year will be a performance by multi-platinum headliners Neon Trees on the Hotwire Communications Stage.

“We’re thrilled to announce this year’s lineup, including what’s sure to be a lively performance by Neon Trees,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “We can’t wait to welcome fans from all over the Southeast to our hometown for the 2023 Cheerwine Festival.”

The festival is about the cherry soda after all so you’ll be sure to find plenty of Cheerwine-flavored food and drinks. More than 40 vendors will offer Cheerwine-inspired food and craft beer including NoDa Brewing Company’s Cheerwine Ale.

Visitors will be able to explore the soda’s rich history at the Rowan Museum’s Cheerwine exhibit. They’ll also be able to visit with artisans and take their kids to a Kids Zone.

Entertainment

The festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. in downtown Salisbury along Main Street. The Hotwire Communications Stage schedule is:

Ryan Perry: 2:00-3:30 p.m.

New Local: 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Divided by Four: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Neon Trees: 8:30-10:00 p.m.

Parking

Free parking is available around the festival footprint. An ADA parking lot is located at 231 S. Main Street.

A free shuttle service to the festival is available at West End Plaza or Rowan Cabarrus Community College parking lots. Shuttles will run from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For a map of the festival grounds, click here.