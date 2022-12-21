RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit has been filed against the North Carolina Department of Instruction after a teacher was fired in the summer of 2021.

According to a press release provided by the Alliance Defending Freedom, the ADF filed a lawsuit in state court Friday on behalf of David Phillips, a “well-respected” English professor who spent several summers teaching at the North Carolina Governor’s School.

According to the ADF, Phillips “spoke out against the school’s increasing adoption of critical theory.”

Critical theory is described by SimplyPsychology as “a social theory that aims to critique and change society as a whole. Critical theories attempt to find the underlying assumptions in social life that keep people from fully and truly understanding how the world works.”

However, in the lawsuit, ADF uses “critical theory” somewhat interchangeably or in combination with “critical race theory” rather than in the context of its philosophical origins. Critical race theory is “a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism.” It is an academic theory that posits that racism is systemic and that decisions not consciously motivated by racism can still contribute to racism.

“Our reference to ‘critical theory’ in the press release certainly includes CRT but is a somewhat broader term that encompasses both CRT and other similar ideologies that view everyone and everything through the lens of characteristics like race, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, and religion,” explained Hal Frampton, senior counsel at the ADF.

Critical race theory is often taught to law students. There has been a nationwide backlash to the perception that it was being taught to public school-aged children, and many have pointed to conservative activist Christopher Rufo as bringing attention to critical race theory as an issue in education despite the lack of evidence that K-12 schools teach it at all.

The lawsuit

Phillips was fired “mid-session” of the Governor’s School in 2021. He delivered three optional seminars in June 2021 “critiquing critical theory and the increasing bias and lack of viewpoint diversity in higher education.” The ADF says Phillips was fired “without any explanation.”

The ADF says that Phillips has “notified the administration of the hostility that he and other students with ‘privileged’ characteristics experienced” during his eight years teaching here. His optional seminars were “a social psychology critique of some concepts from critical theory,” “understanding speech through the lens of speech-act theory” and “the increasing ideological bias and lack of viewpoint diversity in higher education.”

According to the ADF, a group of students and staff members were hostile, discussing race, gender, sexual orientation and religion in their comments and questions to Phillips. The day after the third seminar, he was fired without warning or explanation.

Allegedly, the Governor’s School told him no explanation would be given. The ADF says Phillips had “always received glowing performance reviews without a single negative comment up until the point of the lectures.”

He applied to teach in the 2022 session but was not brought back on.

“In an academic environment committed to exploring a wide range of differing viewpoints, as the Governor’s School claims to be, no teacher should be fired for offering a reasoned critique of critical theory. But that’s what happened to Dr. Phillips,” said ADF Senior Counsel Hal Frampton. “There is no lawful explanation for the way North Carolina public school officials treated Dr. Phillips. He was beloved, respected, and regarded by both students and faculty as an advocate for students who felt that their voices weren’t being heard and their perspectives weren’t welcomed at the Governor’s School. By firing him, the Governor’s School violated his constitutional right to free speech and unlawfully retaliated against him for deviating from the Governor’s School’s ideological orthodoxy.”

The 61-page document goes into detail about his seminars and alleges that he and other people at the school felt as though the Governor’s School, students and other staff members pushed back against “conservative viewpoints” and that the staff was disparaging of cisgender, heterosexual, white, Christian conservative people, calling it a “lack of diversity in viewpoint.”

The Governor’s School

“The Governor’s School is a crown jewel of North Carolina’s public education system,” the lawsuit states. As a residential summer program for the state’s gifted and talented rising high-school seniors, it is supposed to be a place where elite students learn to examine and articulate their opinions.”

The Governor’s School is described on the Department of Public Instruction website as “a four-week summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students, integrating academic disciplines, the arts, and unique courses on each of two campuses. Learning focuses on the exploration of the most recent ideas and concepts in each discipline, and it does not involve credit, tests, or grades. Students are selected to attend through a competitive process after being nominated by their public school unit or non-public school.”

An application for an instructor position reads “Governor’s School is a 4-week residential program with staff arriving one week before the session for Orientation and Planning. Room and Board is available for faculty, at no cost to the employee.”

According to the Governor’s School’s description of classes offered, “highly energized and committed teachers invite students to explore new and significant ideas, not principally through lecture but through discussion. Teachers may use an occasional mini-lecture to present a formula in math or physics, demonstrate a new movement in art or music, or explain a recent theory of social groups or literary texts.”

The ADF

The Alliance Defending Freedom is an Arizona-based non-profit that describes itself as “an alliance-building, non-profit legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, parental rights, and the sanctity of life.”

They have been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for their anti-LGBTQ+ causes. GLAAD has detailed a number of their anti-LGBTQ litigation. Wikipedia has a list of court cases up until 2020 that the ADF have been involved in.

Peyton O’Conner stepped down from her position on the Asheville City Schools Board of Education last month after someone claiming to represent the ADF came to multiple school board meetings, misgendering O’Conner and saying anti-LGBTQ+ things during public comment time.

At the time of her resignation, she wrote about the ADF on her Facebook.

“The ADF has a playbook, it has already been put into play. Essentially, Mr. Gates will continue attacking until he is censured in a way that allows him (with the assistance of the ADF) to create a lawsuit and turn our district into the circus and s— show that he and the ADF desire. This isn’t a guess, the ADF makes no attempt to hide its tactics. It’s a group with 1.6 million followers, they are looking for their next opportunity for their next Fox News press blitz.”

David Phillips

The documents provided describe Phillips as “well-respected,” outlining that he always received positive employment reviews at the end of his Governor School session. Documents also describe him as an Evangelical Christian and someone with conservative views. The lawsuit alleges that NCDPI discriminated against his religious beliefs and that his beliefs factored into his firing.

Phillips teaches English at Wake Technical Community College. His biography on the Wake Tech website explains that he received a Bachelor’s of Arts in Political Science at Hampden-Sydney College, and then completed a Masters and PhD in Comparative Literature at UNC-Chapel Hill.

North Carolina employment laws

North Carolina is an at-will state. Employees can be terminated at any time, for any reason, as long as it does not violate the employee’s civil rights, as defined in laws like Title VII or NC Equal Employment Practices Act.

That means at any time, for any reason, an employee can be fired as long as it isn’t on the basis of any protected classes such as race, ethnicity, sex, or age. There are also laws about employees being legally allowed to take leave without being terminated, such as FMLA, that protect workers as well.