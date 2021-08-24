NCDOT on pace to shatter roadside trash collection record; 9+ million pounds collected so far

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the state’s record for roadside litter collection will likely be broken this fall.

More than nine million pounds of litter has been collected so far this year, the NCDOT said. The record was set in 2019 at 10.5 million pounds.

“In North Carolina, we take great pride in our natural resources, but we all have to be vigilant to keep our state beautiful,” said Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “We may break a record for the amount of litter we pick up along roadsides this year, but we must keep that momentum going. Everyone should do their part to help us keep North Carolina roads clean.”

According to the NCDOT, “Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up and can hurt the environment, tourism and the state’s quality of life.”

NCDOT officials estimate that the 10.5 million-pound record will be broken “in the late fall.”

The NCDOT is encouraging everyone to do their part to keep litter off our roads by:

Securing their loads before driving. Unsecured trash can fly from a vehicle and end up as roadside litter.

Holding onto trash until it can be disposed of properly. Keep a litter bag in your vehicle so you can properly dispose of trash later.

Recycling when possible. Recycling protects the environment, saves landfill space and keeps the community clean.

If you see someone littering from their vehicle, the NCDOT encourages you to report them with their Swat-A-Litterbug app, which can be downloaded here.

If you’re interested in helping clean up, the 2021 Fall Litter Sweep will be held from Sept. 11 to 25. Click here to sign up and click here for more information on the program.