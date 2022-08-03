LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Pamela Halsten from Lincolnton bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $659,989 jackpot in the Easter Sunday drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Halsten bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Ingles Market on East Main Street in Lincolnton.

She arrived at the lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $468,663.

