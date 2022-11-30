ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WGHP) — Rosa Pittman, of Rocky Mount, bought a $10 Fast Play ticket on Thanksgiving Day and won a $591,449 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Pittman bought her winning Big Bucks Bingo ticket at the 301 Convenient Mart on North Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $419,991.

