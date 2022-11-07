GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Patricia Taylor, of Pikeville, bought a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

When Taylor bought her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116.

Since a $5 ticket receives 50 percent of the jackpot amount, she won $217,058.

She claimed her prize on Friday.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $153,485.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased.

On Monday morning, the jackpot had grown past $372,000. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

