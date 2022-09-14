CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Celise Redmon, of Charlotte, bought a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Redmon bought her winning Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte.

She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $142,021.

The Lincoln game debuted this month as a part of the Cash family of games with six $200,000 prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.