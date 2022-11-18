NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

White bought her winning ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern.

She stopped by lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $142,021.

