Montgomery County woman spins her way to $2 million top prize (NC Education Lottery)

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C. (WGHP) — Rosa Lilly, of Mount Gilead, spun a giant prize wheel Wednesday at the Bigger $pin Live Event and landed on a $2 million prize, which is the top prize offered in the event, accoridng to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Lilly told her daughter the night before that she was going to win the $2 million.

“I just had a feeling,” Lilly said.

Lilly, a 67-year-old retired certified nursing assistant, became the first $2 million winner in the history of the Bigger $pin Live Event.

“I’m so excited right now. It just feels great,” Lilly said.

Lilly’s bought her $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off from Wilder Grocery on North Main Street in Mount Gilead.

“I was so happy. That was my lucky day,” Lilly said.

Lilly originally received $50,000 when she first won her prize. After her big spin Wednesday, she received an additional $1,950,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $1,420,274.

She said she plans to use her winnings to take a vacation to the Bahamas, remodel her house, buy a new Lexus and give some money to her church and her family.