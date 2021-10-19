NC woman wins $1m million from $10 scratch-off

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

Get lottery results on FOX8!

Check the Lottery Results on MyFOX8.com or watch the drawing live on TV.

Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WGHP) — Mary Szura of Charlotte bought a $10 scratch-off and won $1 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Szura bought her lucky 50X The Cash ticket from the QuikTrip on Monroe Road in Matthews.

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

She had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum of $600,000. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $424,503.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter