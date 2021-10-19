NC woman wins $1m million from $10 scratch-off

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WGHP) — Mary Szura of Charlotte bought a $10 scratch-off and won $1 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Szura bought her lucky 50X The Cash ticket from the QuikTrip on Monroe Road in Matthews.

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

She had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum of $600,000. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $424,503.