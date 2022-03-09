NC woman wins $1M lottery prize after buying $30 scratch-off

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Kelly Wyatt, of Statesville, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Wyatt bought the winning Millionaire Maker ticket from Fast Phil’s on Mocksville Highway in Statesville.

When Wyatt arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $426,069.