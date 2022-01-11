NC woman wins $1M lottery prize after buying $10 scratch-off

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wendy Diaz, of Southport, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Diaz bought her Carolina Black ticket from the Kopp’s Kwik Stop 2 on George II Highway in Southport.

When Diaz arrived at lottery headquarters on Friday to collect her prize.

She was able to choose between receiving the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Diaz took home $426,063.

Since Diaz won the last top prize, the lottery will begin steps to end the game.

