BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Barbara Hall, of Ocean Isle Beach, bought a $5 Fast Play ticket Tuesday afternoon and won a $198,726 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hall bought her winning Touchdown Dollar$ ticket at Minuteman Food Mart on Beach Drive Southwest in Ocean Isle Beach.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,117.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. When Hall bought her ticket, it had just reached $397,452.

Because she bought a $5 ticket, she won 50 percent of the jackpot.

