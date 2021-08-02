NC woman wins $155,902 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Diane Clark, of Hickory, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $155,902 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Clark’s Quick Pick ticket, purchased at the Murphy Express on Hickory Boulevard in Granite Falls, matched all five numbers in the April 22 drawing.

She claimed her winnings Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $110,301.

