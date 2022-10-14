JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sherry Newman-May, of Willow Spring, celebrated says her lucky numbers delivered her a $100,000 Powerball prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We picked some of our favorite numbers, and we’ve been playing them for years,” she said. “I guess it paid off.”

Newman-May, 56, bought her winning $3 Power Play ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

She matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

“When I saw the numbers, I just thought, ‘Oh, my goodness,’” Newman-May said. “I was in a little bit of shock.”

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $71,011.

She said she would use her winnings to pay some bills and put the rest in the bank.

