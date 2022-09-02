CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Heather Malo, of Charlotte, won $388,927 from a $1 Cash 5 ticket on Saturday, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“When I saw how much it was, I might have screamed a little bit,” Malo said.

Malo said the first sign of her win happened when she saw a notification email that “looked a little different than usual.”

After she realized she hit the jackpot, she said she hugged and kissed her husband.

“It was definitely an exciting morning,” she said.

Malo, 48, bought her Quick Pick ticket for last Friday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $276,177.

Malo said she will take her time deciding what to do with her winnings, but she would like to take a family vacation with her husband and children.