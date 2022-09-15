FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Celma Marshall, of Fayetteville, won a $150,000 top prize after buying a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I really want to help my family out now,” Marshall said.

Marshall bought her Mystery Prize Cashword ticket from 365 Fast Mart on Bunce Road in Fayetteville.

“I’m just so happy. I can’t even believe it,” Marshall said. “I’m trying not to cry.”

Marshall collected her prize at lottery headquarters Thursday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $106,516.

“I never thought I’d win anything like this in my life,” Marshall said.

