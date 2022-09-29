ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — When Halloween 2022 arrives, it will have been two years since Alamance County’s Debbie Dickerson felt the first symptoms of ALS.

By all accounts, that means she’s doing better than the average ALS patient.

However, about six months after her official diagnosis, she admits those effects are starting to worsen.

In Durham, she met a doctor renowned for his ALS treatment – Duke Health’s Dr. Richard Bedlack – for the first time.

Bedlack, after meeting with Debbie, breaks down her latest test results and offers the most encouraging news yet.

While ALS is largely believed to be fatal, Bedlack says he knows of dozens of people who appear to have survived the disease.

This is the latest in Debbie’s journey.