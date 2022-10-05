JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County woman is facing child abuse charges after officials said she injured her 7-month-old.

Sara Lynn Molidor, 35, of Richlands Highway in Jacksonville was arrested by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and taken before a magistrate. She was charged with:

Felony Child Abuse, Serious Bodily Injury (2 counts)

Felony Child abuse, Negligent

Misdemeanor Assault on a Child Under 12

Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of Juvenile

She was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $277,000 secured bond.

On Sept. 16, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit received a report that a 7-month-old child was admitted to Onslow Memorial Hospital and transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Officials said Molidor reported to authorities the child had fallen. During the child’s medical evaluation, there were injuries that were inconsistent with what the mother reported.

Onslow County Department of Social Services and the OCSO Special Victims Unit worked in coordination during the investigation. A search warrant was conducted at the home for additional evidence before Molidor was arrested.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Det. DeCarolis at 910-989-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2022010299 when calling.