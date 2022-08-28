CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of two toddlers Saturday.

Arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17 show Launice Shanique Battle, 29, murdered a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old. Both victims were girls.

The warrants said the murders occurred on Saturday.

Battle was arrested at Duke Raleigh Hospital on Wake Forest Road Sunday morning and was charged with felony murder. Raleigh police made the arrest.

The relationship between Battle and the toddlers remains unknown.

(Photo from Wake County CCBI)

Battle has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.