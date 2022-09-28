CONWAY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sabrina Bottoms, of Conway, made her Sunday night gas stop, bought her weekly scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I couldn’t believe I won,” Bottoms said. “I fill up and get one ticket every week.”

Bottoms bought her $10 Hamilton ticket from the Park N Shop on East Main Street in Conway. She scratched the ticket in her car and immediately called her cousin.

“I had to get someone else to check the ticket,” Bottoms said.

After confirming that she had won, Bottoms kept her ticket close by.

“The ticket went everywhere I went,” Bottoms said. “Even to the bathroom and to sleep.”

Bottoms, a warehouse worker, arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday where she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $426,063.

She plans to use her winnings to buy her dream home.