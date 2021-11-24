Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

NC university suspends fraternity amid sexual assault allegations

North Carolina News

East Carolina University (Google Maps)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Administrators at a North Carolina university have suspended a fraternity amid allegations that its members were involved in sexual assault and drink tampering at their house.

News outlets reported Wednesday that East Carolina University said in a memo that the Theta Chi fraternity is on a 30-day suspension while an investigation begins into a reported incident on Oct, 29.

ECU issued an alert on Nov. 9 that it had received a report about the incident, but authorities have provided no details.

Word of the possible assault and drink tampering prompted protests and marches calling for Theta Chi to be removed from the Greenville campus.

