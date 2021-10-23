NC unemployment now on 12-month streak of lower rates

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate has now declined every month for the past year.
The state Commerce Department announced Friday that September’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.2% compared to 4.3% in August.
The number of additional employed workers again outpaced the additional number of people entering the state’s labor force.
The last time North Carolina’s rate increased was in September 2020.
A 12-month streak of lower rates began the following month.
The rate exceeded 13% during COVID-19 lockdowns and commerce restrictions in spring 2020.
The national rate last month was 4.8%.