NC unemployment now on 12-month streak of lower rates

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate has now declined every month for the past year.

The state Commerce Department announced Friday that September’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.2% compared to 4.3% in August.

The number of additional employed workers again outpaced the additional number of people entering the state’s labor force.

The last time North Carolina’s rate increased was in September 2020.

A 12-month streak of lower rates began the following month.

The rate exceeded 13% during COVID-19 lockdowns and commerce restrictions in spring 2020.

The national rate last month was 4.8%.

