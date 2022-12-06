WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Every year, for the rest of his life, Alton Bailey, of Wendell, will collect a payment of $25,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Bailey, a truck driver for 25 years, said he arrived at lottery headquarters Friday without knowing what prize awaited him.

“I really didn’t know how much I won until I got here,” he said. “I was just hoping it was something great.”

He said he couldn’t believe it when he found out he won $25,000 a year for life.

“The first thing I did was smile,” Bailey said. “Then I started sweating.”

Bailey bought his winning $2 ticket for the Nov. 30 drawing from Riley Hill Mart on Riley Hill Road in Wendell. He won his prize by matching all five white balls in the drawing.

He claimed his prize Friday and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year each year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum.

He chose the $ 25,000-a-year-for-life option. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $17,748 in his first yearly payment.

Bailey said he will use the winnings to do some home repairs.

