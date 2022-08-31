KENLY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina council voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of their town’s manager weeks after the entire police department resigned over what it called a hostile work environment.

The Kenly Town Council voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones’ contract, news outlets reported. Jones will likely finish out the rest of her duties this week.

In July, the town’s entire police force turned in their two-week notices, and two other town workers resigned. The police force normally has eight officers but only had five on the force when the resignations occurred.

The former police chief Josh Gibson has said officers couldn’t perform their duties due to the environment that was created by Jones, who took the job in June. In resignation letters, employees cited a “hostile,” “toxic” and stressful work environment.

Mayor Tooie Hales said an investigation didn’t find a toxic work environment, but Jones was terminated because it was the “best way to move forward for the town.”

Kenly, with a population of approximately 2,400, is about 45 miles (72 km) southeast of Raleigh, has been relying on 24-hour patrols from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.