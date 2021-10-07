NC teacher charged with sharing inappropriate content with students on Snapchat

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Union County teacher was arrested and charged after an investigation showed he maintained inappropriate contact with students on social media platform Snapchat.

According to investigators, Santos Alejandro Valladares, a former teacher at Weddington High School, was charged with two counts of disseminating obscenities and three counts of disseminating obscenities to a minor.

County administrators received information about Valladares and contacted Union County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives learned that during the conversations with students on Snapchat, obscene material was created and shared by Valladares.

Valladares was arrested Wednesday. He is still employed by the county but is on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.