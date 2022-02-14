NC Supreme Court’s new debate: Did General Assembly have right to place amendments about voter ID, income tax cap on ballot in 2018?

NC Supreme Court (NCcourts.gov)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — There was another redistricting-related case argued before the North Carolina Supreme Court on Monday, but this one is based on maps drawn more than five years ago and already thrown out by the courts.

Think back to 2018, when there six options for state constitutional amendments you saw on your ballot on Election Day. Four of them (voter ID, a cap on state income tax, victims’ rights and the rights to hunt and fish) were approved by voters, and two (allowing lawmakers to vote on elections board and changing how midterm court vacancies would be filled ) were rejected.

What the justices heard Monday was oral arguments appealing a state Court of Appeals ruling that said the General Assembly had the right to place those amendments on the ballot in the first place.

A remedial civics lesson that you have to have before you consider the arguments in NC NAACP v. Moore: In North Carolina you get to vote on amendments only after they have been approved by a 3/5ths supermajority of both the state House and state Senate. Then you can approve or reject.

What attorneys for the NAACP argued – and a Wake County Superior Court judge ruled in 2019 – is that legislators didn’t have the authority to vote on two amendments because they were elected with voting maps that discriminated against African American voters, which the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled.

Attorney Kym Hunter (SELC)

Attorney Martin Warf (Nelsonmullins.com)

That trial verdict was overturned by a 2-1 ruling by the state Court of Appeals, and lawyer Kym Hunter of the Southern Environmental Law Center, arguing for the NAACP, and Martin Warf, representing the defendants, Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, spent an hour under sometimes meticulous questioning in the remote hearing to seek a final solution.

Although six amendments were considered by voters, the NAACP’s challenge, Hunter told the court, really only concerned two: the voter ID amendment that was a rework from a previous law that was tossed out and the cap on state income tax.

Those two amendments, Hunter argued – and Associate Justice Anita Earls later questioned – had a dramatic effect on African Americans because the voter ID law previously passed by the General Assembly had been shown to discriminate against Black voters, and the income tax cap would limit state revenue and thus likely affect negatively programs that help Black residents.

The illegal districts

At the crux of her entire case is a claim that some of those who served in the General Assembly during the 2016-2018 session were elected in districts that were illegally drawn and that disenfranchised Black voters. Those districts were ordered to be redrawn, but the courts ruled there wasn’t sufficient time to execute the new maps and delayed their implementation until the 2020 election cycle.

Thus those districts, the NAACP argues, should not have counted toward the 3/5ths supermajority required to add amendments to the ballot (or to override vetoes, which lawmakers did about 20 times, Warf said).

All five justices questioned both lawyers, and there was a clear issue that emerged: If that legislature was seated illegally, shouldn’t a ruling go beyond the two amendments to include all six amendments and in fact all actions taken during those two years?

2 key points

Two phrases that dominated the back and forth were “will of the people” – Hunter argued that is written into the constitution – and “popular sovereignty,” or the control of this process, which all justices addressed variously.

“The will of the people was not being represented in those districts,” Hunter said. “We know with certainty that the districts at that time were not reflective of the people of North Carolina.”

She implored justices who wanted to address broader issues to keep their focus on the two items the NAACP had the right to argue and not everything produced by lawmakers. That at times was difficult.

Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr.

Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr.: “If voter ID had been passed by the General Assembly and been signed by governor, your argument would fail?”

Hunter: “That has to be a separate argument. If there were an argument about a racially segregated General Assembly, that would be another matter. That’s not the case before the court today.”

Berger then cited an opinion written earlier by Earls that asserted “any legislation could be discriminatory and subject to review.’’ Wouldn’t that be part of this argument? Isn’t this the same and legal malpractice not to address it?”

Hunter: “That’s not the argument today. The court should consider any actions on any laws it wants to.”

Warf in his opening said that the legislators were duly elected to serve until an election in 2018. He didn’t dispute the courts had ruled in 2017 that these were illegal districts

“The General Assembly never lost its authority to act,” he said. “Popular sovereignty was not lost.”

He said the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in various cases that “a legislature elected under bad districts remains an elected legislature. … Those holdings deal with regular legislation in any of those states.

“I haven’t uncovered a case where a constitutional amendment was considered,” he said.

“We know that this legislature in 2016 had that authority because the petition for a special election, and the court noted that there wasn’t time to do so and that the legislature would have the authority.

No other options?

Warf was clear under questioning that the General Assembly retained the popular sovereignty and used in his foundation a Supreme Court ruling following the Civil War that said laws enacted by Georgia’s legislature were valid even though those lawmakers hadn’t sworn to uphold the Constitution following secession.

Warf said the only redress for constitutional amendments was to redraw the maps and vote them down.

Associate Justice Robin Hudson

Associate Justice Robin Hudson: “So there wasn’t time. Are you saying that there is any other option to address this?”

Warf: I don’t see another case that suggests the court has the authority. There was been no court that’s ever held that a court … can stop or constrain its [the General Assembly’s] constitutional authority. We’ve not seen that in this court or in any court across the country.”

In her rebuttal, Hunter noted that the trial judge in Wake County ruled that North Carolina “had lost popular sovereignty during this time period. Popular sovereignty lies with the people. Delay tactics left no time for remedial elections. We were left with this legislature that was not redrawn.

“The legislature was on notice that it might not have authority to act. This is an unsettled portion of state law.”

Chief Justice Paul Newby, who noted that the NAACP was denied an injunction to delay the amendments vote when this suit was filed initially, asked if she was arguing that that any constitutional amendment regardless of the General Assembly would be invalid?

Hunter: “The legislature can’t rely on votes from unconstitutional districts to get amendments on the ballot.”

Newby: “That would prevent any amendment to be placed on ballot?”

Hunter: “That’s correct.”