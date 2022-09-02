HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a fatal hit and run.

At 6:35 a.m. on July 8, state troopers responded to a reported crash on Wilkerson Road near Walnut Grove Church Road in Orange County.

At the scene, state troopers found a pedestrian, John Lewis Aldridge, 28, of Hillsborough, suffering from injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle was driving south on Wilkerson Road when it struck Aldridge and that the suspect did not remain at the scene after doing so.

Aldrighe died from his injuries.

Investigators say that Aldridge parked his vehicle at Schley Grange Hall on the evening of July 7 and went on an evening run. Witnesses last saw Aldridge at 9:00 p.m. that evening running along Walnut Grove Church Road and making a turn onto Wilkerson Road where he was fatally struck by the suspect vehicle sometime after.

The make and model of the suspect vehicle are unknown at this time.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information related to this incident to contact the State Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500. Information and observations made by the public on the evening of July 7 and the early morning hours of July 8 are considered to be relevant to the investigation.